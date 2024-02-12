Drake Wins Seven-Figure Bet After Kansas City Chief Win Super Bowl

Chief fans were initially worried when he first placed his bet due to reports about the alleged "Drake curse." Over the past few years, Drake's unlucky streak of Stake bets became known as the "Drake curse," which basically affects any team or athelete the rapper bets on or supports. Last year, Drake bet $500,000 that Israel Adesanya would beat Sean Strickland with a knock-out at UFC 293, but Adesanya lost. Afterward, Drake lost $400,000 after he bet on Jake Paul to defeat Tommy Fury in a boxing match. His unfavorable track record in sports can be traced as far back as 2015



Despite his previous L's, the "Drake curse" started to fall apart last year when he bet $700,000 on the Chiefs to win against the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LVII. Nowadays, it seems like Drake has better luck betting on the NFL.