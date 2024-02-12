Lip Readers Dissect Viral Travis Kelce, Andy Reid Sideline Incident

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is suspected to have cursed at head coach Andy Reid while telling him to let him play during their viral heated Super Bowl LVIII interaction, according to professional lip readers.

Jeremy Freeman told the New York Post that he read Kelce telling Reid, "Hey, come on, you f***er, put me on." Other lip readers told the Daily Mail that Kelce said "keep me in, you f***er, I'm calm now."

Reid laughed off the interaction after the Chiefs' 25-22 overtime win against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday (February 11) night.

“He keeps me young,” Reid said with a chuckle while appearing on CBS' postgame show.

Kelce, 34, was seen yelling at Reid, 65, and grabbing his arm while Kansas City trailed the San Francisco 49ers in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVIII, .