North Carolina Man Scores 'Life-Changing' Prize In New Lottery Game

A man in North Carolina was "blown away" after scoring a massive win in a newly-launched lottery game, opening up the door to achieving a dream he has for his family.

Joshua Ramsey, of Gastonia, recently stopped by the Mike's Food Store on South York Road to get a drink but he also ended up purchasing a 20X The Cash scratch-off lottery ticket, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery.

"Something was just telling me to get that ticket," he said. "I'm sure glad I did."

It's a good thing, too, that he followed his instincts because he ended up winning $250,000, the first top prize to be claimed in the game that launched earlier this month with ten top prizes.

"I started shaking all over. It's one of those experiences you'll never forget," Ramsey said. He added that his sister and son were also thrilled with the good news, saying, "They were both just over the moon ecstatic."

Ramsey claimed his prize at lottery headquarters on Friday (February 9), taking home an impressive $178,751 after all required state and federal tax withholdings. According to lottery officials, he already has big plans for how to use his winnings. Not only does he want to get a new car, the prize allows him the opportunity to buy a house for his family.

"This is life-changing for us," he said. "I'm going to buy my family a home."

Following Ramsey's win, there are nine top prizes of $250,000 to be claimed.