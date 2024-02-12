Ohio Eatery Among The 'Top 100 Romantic Restaurants' In 2024

Valentine's Day is nearly here so you better hope you have all the flowers, chocolates and gifts you need to celebrate your significant other. If you still need some help on finding the perfect place for a special dinner date, a new report from Yelp could be just the answer.

Yelp recently compiled a list of its picks for the Top 100 Romantic Restaurants for Valentine's Day Dinner in 2024, giving last-minute planners another chance to plan a memorable date night out. And good news for Ohioans — one restaurant on the list can be found here in the Buckeye State.

Coming in at No. 99 is Third & Hollywood, a New American restaurant in Columbus that has a 4.4 star rating on Yelp and over 850 reviews. Located at 1433 W. 3rd Avenue, this popular eatery was described by one Yelper as having a "great atmosphere, excellent service and delicious food."

Here's how Yelp determined its rankings:

"We identified businesses in the restaurants and food categories with a large concentration of reviews mentioning words and phrases such as 'romantic,' 'date night' and 'valentine,' then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning those keywords."

To see more of the most romantic restaurants around the country, check out the full list at yelp.com. You can also see our previous coverage of the best date-night restaurant in the state as well as the Ohio locale named among the "most romantic" small towns in the U.S.