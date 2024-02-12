Tiger Woods Announces New Apparel Partnership Following Nike Depature

Tiger Woods announced the launch of his new clothing line, 'Sun Day Red,' in partnership with TaylorMade on Monday (February 12).

The line, which takes its name from the red shirt he wears during final tournament rounds on Sundays, will include both apparel and footwear featuring his old 'TW' brand logo. The announcement comes days before his return to play at the Genesis Invitational later this week.

Woods had previously teased an announcement on his social media accounts last week, one month after announcing his surprising split with longtime endorser Nike Golf on January 8.

“Over 27 years ago, I was fortunate to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world,” Woods said at the time. “The days since have been filled with so many amazing moments and memories, if I started naming them, I could go on forever. Phil Knight’s passion and vision brought this Nike and Nike Golf partnership together and I want to personally thank him, along with the Nike employees and incredible athletes I have had the pleasure of working with along the way. People will ask if there is another chapter. Yes, there will certainly be another chapter. See you in LA!”