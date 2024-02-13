15 Songs For All The Single Ladies On Valentine's Day

By Rebekah Gonzalez

February 13, 2024

Photo: Getty Images

Valentine's Day can feel a bit isolating if you're single. Nevertheless, being single on this day shouldn't be viewed as a negative experience. Once you unlearn that being in a romantic relationship is the be-all and end-all of personhood, there are so many reasons why being single on Valentine's Day can feel quite liberating.

While everyone is out spending money on things that will ultimately end up in a landfill and looking for last-minute reservations, single people have the opportunity to indulge in self-care practices, pursue hobbies, explore their interests, or reflect on past romantic relationships. It's also the perfect time to enjoy quality time with friends and family, organize a self-care night, or even embark on a spontaneous adventure.

Ultimately, being single on Valentine's Day (and beyond) doesn't equate to loneliness or sadness. Instead, it can be a time of empowerment, self-discovery, and appreciation for the multitude of relationships and experiences that enrich our lives, and these pop anthems distill all of that into 4 minutes or less!

Keep scrolling to listen to 15 songs for all the single ladies this Valentine's Day:

1. "Single Soon" - Selena Gomez

2. "Flowers" - Miley Cyrus

3. "Houdini" - Dua Lipa

4. "Happier Than Ever" - Billie Eilish

5. "yes, and?" - Ariana Grande

6. "COZY" - Beyoncé

7. "Free Woman" - Lady Gaga

8. "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)" - Kelly Clarkson

9. "Love Myself" - Hailee Steinfeld

10. "Stronger" - Britney Spears

11. "Feeling Myself" - Nicki Minaj Ft. Beyoncé

12. "Water Me" - Lizzo

13. "High Horse" - Kacey Musgraves

14. "Dancing On My Own" - Robyn

15. "Electric Lady" - Janelle Monáe

