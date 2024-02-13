15 Songs For All The Single Ladies On Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day can feel a bit isolating if you're single. Nevertheless, being single on this day shouldn't be viewed as a negative experience. Once you unlearn that being in a romantic relationship is the be-all and end-all of personhood, there are so many reasons why being single on Valentine's Day can feel quite liberating.

While everyone is out spending money on things that will ultimately end up in a landfill and looking for last-minute reservations, single people have the opportunity to indulge in self-care practices, pursue hobbies, explore their interests, or reflect on past romantic relationships. It's also the perfect time to enjoy quality time with friends and family, organize a self-care night, or even embark on a spontaneous adventure.

Ultimately, being single on Valentine's Day (and beyond) doesn't equate to loneliness or sadness. Instead, it can be a time of empowerment, self-discovery, and appreciation for the multitude of relationships and experiences that enrich our lives, and these pop anthems distill all of that into 4 minutes or less!

Keep scrolling to listen to 15 songs for all the single ladies this Valentine's Day:

1. "Single Soon" - Selena Gomez