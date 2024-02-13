49ers All-Pro Breaks Silence After Girlfriend, Ex-Teammate Tease Departure

San Francisco 49ers All-Pro wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk addressed his future with the team after his girlfriend, Rochelle Searight, and a former teammate both appeared to hint at a possible departure.

Aiyuk responded "if that's the right move, yeah," when asked if he hoped to remain with the 49ers moving forward during the team's exit interviews on Tuesday (February 13). The second-team All-Pro then said "being a champion" when asked what would make staying in the Bay Area the right move.

On Monday (February 12), Searight shared a TikTok detailing her "travel day of shame" following the Niners' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII.