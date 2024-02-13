49ers All-Pro Breaks Silence After Girlfriend, Ex-Teammate Tease Departure
By Jason Hall
February 13, 2024
San Francisco 49ers All-Pro wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk addressed his future with the team after his girlfriend, Rochelle Searight, and a former teammate both appeared to hint at a possible departure.
Aiyuk responded "if that's the right move, yeah," when asked if he hoped to remain with the 49ers moving forward during the team's exit interviews on Tuesday (February 13). The second-team All-Pro then said "being a champion" when asked what would make staying in the Bay Area the right move.
On Monday (February 12), Searight shared a TikTok detailing her "travel day of shame" following the Niners' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII.
Brandon Aiyuk was asked if he hopes to stay with the #49ers. “If that’s the right move.” pic.twitter.com/6NDPagaeok— Tracy Sandler (@TracyFGSN) February 13, 2024
“This might have been the last day we touched foot on Levi’s Stadium … because we might not be out here next season,” Searight said
Aiyuk's longtime friend and former Sierra College teammate, Draysean Hudson, also appeared to hint at a potential departure from the Niners after the All-Pro receiver was limited to just three receptions in Super Bowl LVIII.
Brandon Aiyuk’s Brother (Best Friend) On IG pic.twitter.com/WedP0QYiZ8— WayneBreezie (@thewaynebreezie) February 13, 2024
"This is the exact reason why we leaving San Francisco," Hudson wrote. "Thank you 49ers for drafting my brother we are forever grateful.
"BA to Vegas," Hudson added with a pirate emoji, teasing interest in joining the Las Vegas Raiders. "Why does your All-Pro 1,300 yard receiver have three catches in the Super Bowl??"
Aiyuk recorded a career-best 1,342 yards, as well as seven touchdowns and 75 receptions, during the 2023 regular season, but was limited to just nine receptions for 149 yards and one touchdown in three playoff appearances, including three receptions for 49 yards on six targets in Super Bowl LVIII. San Francisco has invoked the fifth-year option on Aiyuk's contract, so he will be signed until the 2025 offseason unless he's traded sooner.