Adele Passionately Defends Taylor Swift's Screen Time During NFL Games
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 13, 2024
Adele was a fan of the NFL cameras cutting to superstar Taylor Swift this season! In fact, the British singer-songwriter said Swift's appearances have made American football "more enjoyable to watch."
The day before the Super Bowl on Sunday (February 11th), Adele defended Swift from haters criticizing her attendance at the Kansas City Chiefs games to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce during her Las Vegas residency. “And all of you that are complaining about Taylor being at the game, get a f—ing life. It’s her f—ing boyfriend!” she told the Weekends with Adele audience at the Caesars Palace Colosseum. "It’s actually made it a bit more enjoyable to watch, because like I said I have no idea what’s going on.”
📹| At her show tonight Adele shared she will be supporting the Chiefs tomorrow because of Taylor Swift;— Taylor Swift Updates 🤍 (@swifferupdates) February 11, 2024
"I think I want the Chiefs to win just because of Taylor Swift's boyfriend and all of you that are complaining about Taylor Swift being at games get a f*cking life" pic.twitter.com/YQA446PCr5
Adele also added that she wanted "the Chiefs to win." The singer's hopes came true as the Kansas City Chiefs celebrated their Super Bowl LVIII overtime win against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night (February 11th). Swift and Kelce shared a tearful kiss on the field after the 25-22 win and partied late into the night in Las Vegas with friends and family.
They went viral again thanks to a fan-captured video showing the two of them dancing to a club remix of one of Swift's first smash hits "Love Story." While singing along to the song, the pop star paused to kiss Kelce on the lips.
Swift recently launched the Asia leg of her Eras Tour and took a private jet back to America to make it back in time for the Super Bowl.