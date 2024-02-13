Adele Passionately Defends Taylor Swift's Screen Time During NFL Games

Adele was a fan of the NFL cameras cutting to superstar Taylor Swift this season! In fact, the British singer-songwriter said Swift's appearances have made American football "more enjoyable to watch."

The day before the Super Bowl on Sunday (February 11th), Adele defended Swift from haters criticizing her attendance at the Kansas City Chiefs games to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce during her Las Vegas residency. “And all of you that are complaining about Taylor being at the game, get a f—ing life. It’s her f—ing boyfriend!” she told the Weekends with Adele audience at the Caesars Palace Colosseum. "It’s actually made it a bit more enjoyable to watch, because like I said I have no idea what’s going on.”