Taylor Swift Saw 'Life Flash Before My Eyes' During Tokyo Eras Tour Mishap
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 9, 2024
Taylor Swift had another close call on stage during a recent performance on the Eras Tour in Tokyo on Friday night (February 9th).
In a fan-captured video, Swift made her way down the stairs from the "Folklore" cabin and tripped between the steps before quickly recovering and safely getting to the stage. While she played it off, Swift later addressed the moment telling the crowd, "My life flashed before my eyes. It's all good, everything's fine, everything's great. I'm just so happy that I didn't fall."
This is Swift's second close-call on the Tokyo Eras Tour stage. During the previous performance, the pop star narrowly avoided a fall while performing her song "Vigilante S—."
🚨| Taylor Swift tripping at tonight's show of 'The Eras Tour' #TokyoTSTheErasTour— The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) February 9, 2024
pic.twitter.com/9pWLU5SjN9
Thanks to the two back-to-back mishaps, Swifites have lovingly dubbed the return of Swift's popular Eras Tour as the "Errors Tour." Speaking of the Eras Tour, it's finally going to be available to stream without having to rent or purchase.
Earlier this week, Swift announced that the concert film found a "streaming home" at Disney+ and for the first time, the film will feature the entire show. "For the first time we’ll be showing the entire concert (including “cardigan”, plus 4 additional songs from the acoustic section!!) and I’m calling it, huge shock, “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)," she wrote on Instagram. The Eras Tour will hit Disney+ on March 15th.
In addition to the Eras Tour returning, Swift also announced her 11th studio album The Tortured Poets Department will drop on April 19th.