Taylor Swift Saw 'Life Flash Before My Eyes' During Tokyo Eras Tour Mishap

Taylor Swift had another close call on stage during a recent performance on the Eras Tour in Tokyo on Friday night (February 9th).

In a fan-captured video, Swift made her way down the stairs from the "Folklore" cabin and tripped between the steps before quickly recovering and safely getting to the stage. While she played it off, Swift later addressed the moment telling the crowd, "My life flashed before my eyes. It's all good, everything's fine, everything's great. I'm just so happy that I didn't fall."

This is Swift's second close-call on the Tokyo Eras Tour stage. During the previous performance, the pop star narrowly avoided a fall while performing her song "Vigilante S—."