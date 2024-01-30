Vanessa Hudgens is weighing in on the recent comparisons between High School Musical's Gabriella and Troy and Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance. Earlier this month, the pop star and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end had to attend two different events without each other and it made one fan realize their relationship had similarities to the plot of the 2006 Disney musical.

"The Chiefs game and the Golden Globes being within hours of each other reminds me when Troy and Gabriella had the basketball game and the academic decathlon at the same time as the audition for the school musical," a fan with the user name TheLuckyMia wrote.

Now, Gabriella herself has reacted to the comparison. According to E! News, Hudgens was entertained by the fan's comment responding with, "Hilarious." The comparisons will continue as Kelce's team is headed for the 2024 Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers just one day after Swift is set to perform her Eras Tour concert in Tokyo, Japan. Fans have been crunching numbers to see if it's even possible for Swift to travel back in time for the biggest night in football.

"taylor having a concert across the world the same day as travis is playing in the superbowl is so high school musical coded you can’t even make this up," one fan wrote in a viral tweet.

We'll just have to wait and see if Swift makes an appearance at Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11th. The couple share a sweet moment in front of cameras after the Chiefs secured their spot in the big game this past Sunday, January 28th.