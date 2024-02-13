Small Restaurant Serves The Best Chinese Food In All Of New Mexico

The popularity of Chinese food transcends borders, making it a global culinary sensation, even here in the U.S. With its diverse assortment of flavors, innovative cooking techniques and regional specialties, Chinese cuisine has become a go-to choice for many.

Love Food went to work, determining the best Chinese restaurant in every U.S. state:

“The US has some incredible Chinese restaurants, from longstanding Chinatown mainstays serving roast duck and chop suey to popular dim sum spots. There’s so much good food, in fact, that picking the best place to eat can be as overwhelming as deciding what to order. We’ve done the hard work for you and sought out the most highly rated Chinese restaurant in every state and Washington DC, from sleek modern spots to family-run favorites.”

Rising Star Chinese Eatery in Albuquerque is considered the number one Chinese eatery in New Mexico. Here are the reasons why:

“The owners of Rising Star Chinese Eatery in Albuquerque pride themselves on their winning customer service. Family-run for more than 30 years, the restaurant serves Chinese-American classics to loyal customers who return again and again. Expect all the usuals such as General Tso’s chicken, sweet and sour pork, and egg rolls – all reliably delicious and dished up in generous portions.”