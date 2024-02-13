Georgia Destination Named The 'Most Charming Small Town' In The State

America may be best known for the hustle and bustle of its major cities, the destinations that bring in millions of tourists each year, but it's the small towns found throughout this vast country that add character and flavor to the U.S. Reader's Digest searched for the "most charming small towns" around the country, compiling a list of the top spot for each state, from a gorgeous mountain town in Alaska to a sunny coastal haven in Florida.

According to the site, the most charming small town in Georgia is Helen, a stunning Bavarian-style town that will make you think you stepped foot in a small European village. Reader's Digest added that one thing you won't want to miss while in Helen is the Georgia Mountain Coaster, an alpine coaster nestled in the region's Blue Ridge Mountains.

Here's what RD had to say:

"You'll feel like you've stepped into a European Alpine village when you set food in Helen, located in north Georgia's Blue Ridge mountains. Wander through its cobblestone streets, taking in the Bavarian architecture with colorful buildings outlined in gingerbread trim, while enjoying German-inspired cuisine and plentiful shops and boutiques. The small town celebrates Oktoberfest in grand style each. year and also has an annual Christkindlmarkt each holiday season. Helen, like other American towns with a European vibe, will have you feeling like you hopped the pond."

