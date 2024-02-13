Pennsylvania Destination Crowned 'Most Charming Small Town' In The State

Have you ever visited a town so cute and quaint that you couldn't help but to return with friends and loved ones to show them the intricacies of the area?

There is one town in each state known for being so charming and unique that travelers just cannot get enough of it! Be it small shops serving strong coffee and delicious pastries, or walking paths encompassing a slow-paced square with a gazebo placed perfectly in the center of neighboring houses surrounded by leaning apple trees; this Pennsylvania town is special.

According to a list compiled by Reader's Digest, the most charming town in Pennsylvania is Jim Thorpe.

Here's what Reader's Digest had to say about the most charming small town in the entire state:

"The tiny town of Jim Thorpe offers fabulous views of surrounding mountain peaks amid its Victorian architecture. Enjoy a picturesque ride on the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway, which takes passengers along the nearby Lehigh River and Lehigh Gorge State Park. Don’t miss: A fun stop at the Old Jail Museum, a truly creepy 1870s jail that’s rumored to be haunted. Where to stay: The Inn at Jim Thorpe, in an 1849 building on the National Register of Historic Places, offers suites with fireplaces, soaking tubs and spa services."

For a continued list of the most charming towns across the United States visit rd.com.