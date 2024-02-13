Small Restaurant Serves The Best Chinese Food In All Of Nevada

The popularity of Chinese food transcends borders, making it a global culinary sensation, even here in the U.S. With its diverse assortment of flavors, innovative cooking techniques and regional specialties, Chinese cuisine has become a go-to choice for many.

Love Food went to work, determining the best Chinese restaurant in every U.S. state:

“The US has some incredible Chinese restaurants, from longstanding Chinatown mainstays serving roast duck and chop suey to popular dim sum spots. There’s so much good food, in fact, that picking the best place to eat can be as overwhelming as deciding what to order. We’ve done the hard work for you and sought out the most highly rated Chinese restaurant in every state and Washington DC, from sleek modern spots to family-run favorites.”

Shang Artisan Noodle in Las Vegas is considered the number one Chinese eatery in Nevada. Here are the reasons why:

“There’s so much hype around the chic restaurant Shang Artisan Noodle (and often a long line), but it lives up to the high expectations. Customers consistently rave about the hand-pulled and knife-cut noodles, and the incredible depth of flavor packed into every dish. The Shàng noodle soup, with braised beef in a rich, flavorful broth (pictured), is among the dishes that get people talking (once they’ve stopped eating, that is).”