Small Family Run Restaurant Serves The Best Chinese Food In All Of Texas

The popularity of Chinese food transcends borders, making it a global culinary sensation, even here in the U.S. With its diverse assortment of flavors, innovative cooking techniques and regional specialties, Chinese cuisine has become a go-to choice for many.

Love Food went to work, determining the best Chinese restaurant in every U.S. state:

“The US has some incredible Chinese restaurants, from longstanding Chinatown mainstays serving roast duck and chop suey to popular dim sum spots. There’s so much good food, in fact, that picking the best place to eat can be as overwhelming as deciding what to order. We’ve done the hard work for you and sought out the most highly rated Chinese restaurant in every state and Washington DC, from sleek modern spots to family-run favorites.”

Royal China in Dallas is considered the number one Chinese eatery in Texas. Here are the reasons why:

“Royal China has been serving up authentic and innovative Chinese food since 1974 and continues to be one of the best places to dine in Texas. Specialties include fresh and crispy Shanghai dish crystal shrimp, Sichuan spicy fish and 'ants climbing trees' – yam vermicelli cooked with minced pork in fermented chili sauce. Customers love the welcoming and attentive service as well as the delicious food.”