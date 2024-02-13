Road trips are beloved American adventures dating back to the creation of the automobile. Families, friends, and even romantic partners pack up their things and venture out to familiar and unknown frontiers, encountering incredible sites, beautiful scenery, and even roadside attractions. There's also the benefit of placing control of transportation in your own hands.

24/7 Wall St. revealed the best road trip in each state, making sure their selections cater to all sorts of travelers. Writers combed through various sources to compile their list, including National Park Service sites, travel sites, and state tourism sites.

The website recommends taking a drive on San Juan Skyway for the best road trip in Colorado! The getaway will set you back some miles, but you'll be exposed to all sorts of iconic towns, ski areas, nature getaways, and must-visit spots. Here's what you can expect:

"The San Juan Skyway is nestled below 14,000 foot peaks, traversing mountain passes lined in aspen and coniferous forests. It offers access to alpine views, hiking and biking trails, mining towns, ski resorts, and alpine lakes. Be sure to explore Cliff Palace, a massive complex of Ancestral Pueblo cliff dwellings at Mesa Verde National Park, and the hot springs and waterfalls in Ouray."

