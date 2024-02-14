Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's Future With Chiefs Determined

The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to a contract extension with defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, the team announced on its social media accounts Wednesday (February 14).

Spangnuolo, 64, a four-time Super Bowl champion, was set to become a free agent this offseason and the team acted with "urgency" to get a deal done, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

"#Chiefs respected DC Steve Spagnuolo was a free agent heading into this offseason, playing out the final year of his deal while helping his team win the Super Bowl. There was urgency on KC's part to get it done. And three days after the win, they did," Rapoport wrote on his X account.