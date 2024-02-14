Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's Future With Chiefs Determined
By Jason Hall
February 14, 2024
The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to a contract extension with defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, the team announced on its social media accounts Wednesday (February 14).
Spangnuolo, 64, a four-time Super Bowl champion, was set to become a free agent this offseason and the team acted with "urgency" to get a deal done, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.
"#Chiefs respected DC Steve Spagnuolo was a free agent heading into this offseason, playing out the final year of his deal while helping his team win the Super Bowl. There was urgency on KC's part to get it done. And three days after the win, they did," Rapoport wrote on his X account.
#Chiefs respected DC Steve Spagnuolo was a free agent heading into this offseason, playing out the final year of his deal while helping his team win the Super Bowl. There was urgency on KC's part to get it done. And three days after the win, they did. https://t.co/997jWwu8KL— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 14, 2024
Spagnuolo's defense ranked second in both total yards allowed per game (289.8) and points allowed per game (17.3) during the 2023 regular season. The veteran coordinator's extension came three days after the Chiefs' third Super Bowl victory in five years and was reported just prior to their championship parade in downtown Kansas City on Wednesday.
Spagnuolo joined head coach Andy Reid's staff in 2019 after previously working multiple stints as the New York Giants' defensive coordinator, which included winning Super Bowl XLII and serving as an interim head coach following Ben McAdoo's termination in 2017, as well as previously working as the then-St. Louis Rams' head coach from 2009-11.