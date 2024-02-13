Tom Brady Responds To Travis Kelce's Viral Sideline Incident With Andy Reid
By Jason Hall
February 13, 2024
Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady defended Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce following a viral clip in which he was seen yelling aggressively at head coach Andy Reid on the sideline during Super Bowl LVIII.
"There's always little family issues and of course I don't mind seeing it 'cause I was a part of a lot of those things," Brady said on the latest episode of his 'Let's Go!' podcast alongside co-hosts Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. "Emotions are so high. You are definitely not centered and balanced. You're not in a meditative state at that point. You are fully determined to go out there and to win. So I think a lot of the things that are said during the games, people should just let them fly off their back."
The video showed Kelce, 34, yelling at Reid, 65, and grabbing his arm while Kansas City trailed the San Francisco 49ers in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVIII.
Both Reid and Kelce laughed off the interaction after the Chiefs' 25-22 overtime win against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday (February 11) night.
“He keeps me young,” Reid said with a chuckle while appearing on CBS' postgame show.
“Not so good [balance] — he tested that hip out. He caught me off-balance,” Reid added. “Normally I get him a little bit, but I didn’t have any feet under me.”
"I'm gonna keep it between us unless my mic'd up tells the world but I was just telling him I loved him," Kelce said during his postgame interview alongside quarterback Patrick Mahomes with ESPN 'Primetime' hosts Chris Berman and Booger McFarland.
The multi-time All-Pro tight end was held to just one reception in the first half before a big second half performance, finishing the game with a game-best nine receptions and 93 receiving yards. Kelce's final catch came on a 7-yard reception to setup Mahomes' game-winning 3-yard pass to Mecole Hardman in overtime.
Kelce has spent his entire 11-year career playing under Reid, who famously drafted him after his older brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, vouched for his character. Reid had previously coached the elder Kelce during his final two seasons with the Eagles.
The Chiefs forced overtime with Harrison Butker's 29-yard field goal with three seconds remaining in regulation. Sunday's game was the second time a Super Bowl went into overtime, following the New England Patriots' 34-28 win against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.
The Chiefs are also the first team since the New England Patriots in 2005 to repeat as Super Bowl champions and the ninth in NFL history. Kansas City has now won three Super Bowls in five years, beginning and solidifying its dynasty with victories against the 49ers, having previously defeated San Francisco, 31-20, in Super Bowl LIV.