Tom Brady Responds To Travis Kelce's Viral Sideline Incident With Andy Reid

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady defended Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce following a viral clip in which he was seen yelling aggressively at head coach Andy Reid on the sideline during Super Bowl LVIII.

"There's always little family issues and of course I don't mind seeing it 'cause I was a part of a lot of those things," Brady said on the latest episode of his 'Let's Go!' podcast alongside co-hosts Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. "Emotions are so high. You are definitely not centered and balanced. You're not in a meditative state at that point. You are fully determined to go out there and to win. So I think a lot of the things that are said during the games, people should just let them fly off their back."

The video showed Kelce, 34, yelling at Reid, 65, and grabbing his arm while Kansas City trailed the San Francisco 49ers in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVIII.