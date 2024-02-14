Nevada Small Town Named One Of The Most Charming Places In America

What's often overlooked can actually have the most to offer. In this case, that includes beauty and peace.

This month, Reader’s Digest updated its list of small-town gems in every U.S. state which perfectly capture the heart of America:

“Sure, cities like New York and Chicago are big tourist attractions, but there’s nothing like the charm of a small town when you want to book a relaxing weekend getaway, find the best pumpkin patch or make a pit stop on a road trip while checking out one (or more!) of the best RV parks in every state. You’ll definitely want to add a few of these gems to your bucket list!”

Boulder City is Nevada’s most scenic small town with a lot of character:

“Need a break from the bright lights of Las Vegas? Head just 30 minutes east of Sin City for a quiet respite in this Art Deco-style town, which emerged in the 1930s for workers building the Hoover Dam. Other key sites to check out around Boulder City include the Nevada Southern Railway (with rides offered on weekends), 36 miles of bike trails at Bootleg Canyon mountain bike park and the River Mountains Loop Trail, which connects Boulder City with the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Don’t miss: The Hoover Dam. It’s only seven miles down the highway, and a sight to be seen.

Where to stay: The Best Western Hoover Dam Hotel, a clean, comfy spot with two hot tubs and an indoor pool.”