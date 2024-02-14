North Carolina Spot Named The 'Most Charming Small Town' In The State

America may be best known for the hustle and bustle of its major cities, the destinations that bring in millions of tourists each year, but it's the small towns found throughout this vast country that add character and flavor to the U.S. Reader's Digest searched for the "most charming small towns" around the country, compiling a list of the top spot for each state, from a gorgeous mountain town in Alaska to a sunny coastal haven in Florida.

According to the site, the most charming small town in North Carolina is New Bern, a city located near the coast along the Neuse River that has even drawn in popular authors with its beauty. Reader's Digest added that one thing you won't want to miss while in New Bern is taking a tour of Tryon Palace, described as a "historic site surrounded by gardens."

Here's what RD had to say:

"New Bern, the adopted hometown of famed romance author Nicholas Sparks, was settled by a Swiss baron three centuries ago. The town's history is on display throughout its walkable downtown filled with tree-shaded homes, centuries-old churches and historic cemeteries."

Check out the full Reader's Digest list to see more of the most charming small towns in the country.