Popular California Spot Named 'Best Bakery' In The Entire State

By Logan DeLoye

February 14, 2024

Close-up of fresh French baked pastry in the display cabinet in a cafe.
Photo: Moment RF

If you dream in doughnuts and puff pastry, then we have great news for you.

Few things add necessary sweetness and spark to a morning routine quite like a delicious pastry. Though, why limit this treat to only a few hours of the day when it can also be enjoyed as a midday pick-me-up or as an evening dessert? While there are a handful of bakeries scattered throughout California, only one can hold the title of the best bakery around. The special spot that we're going to talk about in this article certainly takes the cake (pun absolutely intended)!

Regardless of your favorite pastry or type of bread, there is something so innately special about this spot that customers can't help but to keep coming back for more. Business is so well in fact, that this bakery made Yelp's list of the 50 best bakeries in the United States.

Per the list, the best bakery in all of California is Cream Pan found in Tustin. Yelp sourced the data needed to compile this list through expert opinions of site reviewers referred to as "the Yelp Elite Squad."

To check out the full menu, visit Cream Pan's website.

For a continued list of bakeries serving the best bread, pastries, and treats across the country visit blog.yelp.com.

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2024 iHeartMedia, Inc.