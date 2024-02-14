Popular Nebraska Spot Named 'Best Bakery' In The Entire State

If you dream in doughnuts and puff pastry, then we have great news for you.

Few things add necessary sweetness and spark to a morning routine quite like a delicious pastry. Though, why limit this treat to only a few hours of the day when it can also be enjoyed as a midday pick-me-up or as an evening dessert? While there are a handful of bakeries scattered throughout Nebraska, only one can hold the title of the best bakery around. The special spot that we're going to talk about in this article certainly takes the cake (pun absolutely intended)!

Regardless of your favorite pastry or type of bread, there is something so innately special about this spot that customers can't help but to keep coming back for more. Business is so well in fact, that this bakery made Yelp's list of the 50 best bakeries in the United States.

Per the list, the best bakery in all of Nebraska is Sweet Magnolias Bake Shop found in Omaha. Yelp sourced the data needed to compile this list through expert opinions of site reviewers referred to as "the Yelp Elite Squad."

To check out the full menu, visit the Sweet Magnolias Bake Shop website .

For a continued list of bakeries serving the best bread, pastries, and treats across the country visit blog.yelp.com.