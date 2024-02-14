Popular Spot Named The 'Most Stunning' Natural Attraction In Washington

For travelers looking for a break from urban centers and popular tourist attractions, a serene nature getaway may be up your alley. Whether it's taking a trip to a nearby state park, or heading to the closest lake, river, or beach. There's no shortage of engaging activities at these locations, including swimming, hiking, sunbathing, picnics, wildlife viewing, historical and cultural tours, and much more. Breathtaking scenery is another appealing feature to both locals and tourists.

If you're craving a different outdoor adventure, 24/7 Tempo updated its list of the "most stunning" natural attraction in every state. Writers combed through travel guides and photography collections to determine their selections. According to the website, Washington State's top pick is Hoh Rainforest!

This rare environment is truly a sight to behold as it's one of the several rainforests in the United States. Writers give you a glimpse of what you can expect here:

"This temperate rainforest in Olympic National Park receives an average of 12 feet of rain a year and is one of the oldest living ecosystems on the planet. Multiple hiking trails bring visitors through the moss- and fern-covered trees, which are largely Sitka spruce and western hemlock."

Visitors can also camp in the dense woods all year round. If you need some ideas to plan your visit, National Park Service staff are happy to provide recommendations.