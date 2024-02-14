1 Dead, At Least 9 Injured During Chiefs' Super Bowl Parade Shooting

UPDATE:

One person has died, at least nine others were injured and three people are in custody in relation to a shooting that took place during the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade on Wednesday (February 14), the Kansas City Police Department confirmed to FOX 4 KC's Marcus Officer.

Two armed people were taken into custody amid an ongoing investigation into the incident, the department said. A fire official confirmed that "eight to 10 people" were injured during the shooting, according to the Huffington Post deputy editor Philip Lewis.

A video shared online showed police responding to an active shooter situation at Union Station, where the parade concluded. Patrons were asked to leave the area at Union Station immediately and avoid the parking garage so victims can receive treatment.

A KCTV5 photojournalist reportedly saw four people receiving medical treatment and two others receiving CPR at the scene of the reported shooting.