1 Dead, At Least 9 Injured During Chiefs' Super Bowl Parade Shooting
By Jason Hall
February 14, 2024
UPDATE:
One person has died, at least nine others were injured and three people are in custody in relation to a shooting that took place during the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade on Wednesday (February 14), the Kansas City Police Department confirmed to FOX 4 KC's Marcus Officer.
--
Several people were injured during a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade on Wednesday (February 14), the Kansas City Police Department confirmed to KCTV5.
Two armed people were taken into custody amid an ongoing investigation into the incident, the department said. A fire official confirmed that "eight to 10 people" were injured during the shooting, according to the Huffington Post deputy editor Philip Lewis.
A video shared online showed police responding to an active shooter situation at Union Station, where the parade concluded. Patrons were asked to leave the area at Union Station immediately and avoid the parking garage so victims can receive treatment.
A KCTV5 photojournalist reportedly saw four people receiving medical treatment and two others receiving CPR at the scene of the reported shooting.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Shots have been fired at the site of a parade celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win, police say.pic.twitter.com/FE3TQDnnBM— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 14, 2024
FOX Sports 1's Nick Wright confirmed that "the entire FS1 team at the parade" was "safe and accounted for" following reports of shots fired.
"I’m absolutely heartbroken for everyone that this happened," Wright added.
The entire FS1 team at the parade in KC is safe and accounted for.— nick wright (@getnickwright) February 14, 2024
The Chiefs were celebrating their third Super Bowl victory in the past five years days after defeating the San Francisco 49ers, 25-22, in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday (February 11), having previously defeated San Francisco, 31-20, in Super Bowl LIV. Kansas City is also the first team since the New England Patriots in 2005 to repeat as Super Bowl champions and the ninth in NFL history.