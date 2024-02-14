South Carolina Spot Named The 'Most Charming Small Town' In The State

America may be best known for the hustle and bustle of its major cities, the destinations that bring in millions of tourists each year, but it's the small towns found throughout this vast country that add character and flavor to the U.S. Reader's Digest searched for the "most charming small towns" around the country, compiling a list of the top spot for each state, from a gorgeous mountain town in Alaska to a sunny coastal haven in Florida.

According to the site, the most charming small town in South Carolina is Beaufort, which was also named one of the most beautiful places in the country. Reader's Digest added that one thing you won't want to miss while in Beaufort is visiting the Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park, a "peaceful park" that overlooks the bay and is nearby plenty of restaurants, shops and galleries.

Here's what RD had to say:

"If you've been to Charleston, South Carolina, envision Beaufort as a mini-version of that historic American city. Set along the Atlantic Ocean, Beaufort has plenty of moss-draped oaks, Civil War-era homes and that genteel Southern setting of the South Carolina Lowcountry. It is the state's second-oldest city, founded tin 1711."

Check out the full Reader's Digest list to see more of the most charming small towns in the country.