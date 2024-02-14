Sum 41 Put Call Out For Fans To Be Featured In New Music Video
By Katrina Nattress
February 15, 2024
Sum 41's days as an active band are coming to an end, but before that happens the pop punk veterans plan to release a final album — and they want fans to be featured in a new music video.
On Wednesday (February 14), the band put out a call to fans on social media saying they're looking for people in the Las Vegas area who are interested in being in a music video. It's going down on Friday night (February 16) and fans have to be 18+ to be a part of it. If you're interested, you can email sum41lasvegas@gmail.com for more info.
Sum 41's final album Heaven x Hell is slated for a March 15 release. Check out the post below.
Before the album drops, Sum 41 are slated to kick off their farewell tour, which culminates with a final show in their hometown of Toronto on January 30, 2025. See the full list of tour dates below.
Sum 41 "Tour of the Setting Sum" dates
03/01 – Jakarta, ID @ Uptown Park
03/02 – Yogyakarta, ID @ Kridosono Stadium
03/04 – Singapore, SG @ Star Theatre
03/05 – Kuala Lumpur, MY @ Megastar Arena
03/14 – Sapporo, JP @ Zepp
03/16 – Tokyo, JP @ Punkspring
03/18 – Yokohama, JP @ Zepp
03/19 – Nagoya, JP @ Zepp
03/21 – Hiroshima, JP @ Blue Lives
03/22 – Fukuoka, JP @ Zepp
03/23 – Osaka, JP @ Punkspring
03/30 – Monterrey, MX @ Pa’l Norte
04/19 – Omaha, NE @ The Astro ^
04/20 – Wichita, KS @ Wave ^
04/21 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater ^
04/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory ^
04/24 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory ^
04/26 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe ^
04/27 – Milwaukee, WI @ Rave ^
04/29 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier 6 ^
04/30 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^
05/01 – Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena ^
05/04 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage ^
05/06 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount ^
05/08 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena ^
05/09 – Raleigh, NC @ The Red Hat Amphitheater ^
05/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy ^
05/12 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome To Rockville
05/14 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium ^
05/15 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre ^
05/17 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple
05/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at The Mann ^
05/19 – Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena ^
06/14 – Hradec, CZ @ Rock For People
06/15 – Nickelsdorf, AT @ Nova Rock
06/16 – Derby, UK @ Download Festival
06/19 – Dublin, IE @ Fairview Park
06/21 – Neuhausen ob Eck, DE @ Southside Festival
06/22 – Lyon, FR @ Slamdunk
06/23 – Schneesel, DE @ Hurricane Festival
06/26 – Viviero, ES @ Resurection
06/28 – Ysselsteyn, NL @ Jera on Air
06/29 – GeiselWind, DE @ Mission Ready
06/30 – Marmande, FR @ Garorock
07/04 – Nantes, FR @ La Nuit de ’Erdre
07/05 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/06 – Belfort, FR @ Les Eurockéennes
07/07 – Hunxe, DE @ Ruhrpott Rodeo
07/09 – Milan, IT @ I-Days
07/11 – Argeles sur mar, FR @ Les Deferlantes
07/12 – Madrid, ES @ Madcool
07/13 – Lisbon, PT @ Nos Alive
08/01 – Rimouski, QC @ Parc Beausejour
08/07 – Saguenay, QC @ La Baie’s Harbor Village Agora
08/08 – Québec, QC @ Quebec City Old Port Agora
08/09 – Victoriaville, QC @ Rock La Cauze
09/04 – San Francisco, CA @ Masonic Auditorium ^
09/06 – Portland, OR @ Alaska Airlines’ Theater Of The Clouds ^
09/07 – Seattle, WA @ Wamu Theater ^
09/08 – Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House and Event Center ^
09/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Lot at The Complex ^
09/11 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^
09/12 – Des Moines, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall ^
09/14 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple ^
09/15 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center ^
09/17 – Coraopolis, PA @ UPMC Events Center ^
09/23 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach ^
09/24 – Orlando, FL @ Orlando Amphitheater ^
09/28 – Austin, TX @ H-E-B Center at Cedar Park ^
09/29 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall ^
09/30 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^
10/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre ^
10/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater ^
10/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino ^
11/23 – Nanterre, FR @ Paris La Défense Arena
01/30 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena (Final Show)
^ = w/ The Interrupters