Sum 41 Put Call Out For Fans To Be Featured In New Music Video

By Katrina Nattress

February 15, 2024

Sum 41 + Simple Plan Concert In Madrid
Photo: Redferns

Sum 41's days as an active band are coming to an end, but before that happens the pop punk veterans plan to release a final album — and they want fans to be featured in a new music video.

On Wednesday (February 14), the band put out a call to fans on social media saying they're looking for people in the Las Vegas area who are interested in being in a music video. It's going down on Friday night (February 16) and fans have to be 18+ to be a part of it. If you're interested, you can email sum41lasvegas@gmail.com for more info.

Sum 41's final album Heaven x Hell is slated for a March 15 release. Check out the post below.

Before the album drops, Sum 41 are slated to kick off their farewell tour, which culminates with a final show in their hometown of Toronto on January 30, 2025. See the full list of tour dates below.

Sum 41 "Tour of the Setting Sum" dates

03/01 – Jakarta, ID @ Uptown Park

03/02 – Yogyakarta, ID @ Kridosono Stadium

03/04 – Singapore, SG @ Star Theatre

03/05 – Kuala Lumpur, MY @ Megastar Arena

03/14 – Sapporo, JP @ Zepp

03/16 – Tokyo, JP @ Punkspring

03/18 – Yokohama, JP @ Zepp

03/19 – Nagoya, JP @ Zepp

03/21 – Hiroshima, JP @ Blue Lives

03/22 – Fukuoka, JP @ Zepp

03/23 – Osaka, JP @ Punkspring

03/30 – Monterrey, MX @ Pa’l Norte

04/19 – Omaha, NE @ The Astro ^

04/20 – Wichita, KS @ Wave ^

04/21 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater ^

04/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory ^

04/24 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory ^

04/26 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe ^

04/27 – Milwaukee, WI @ Rave ^

04/29 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier 6 ^

04/30 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^

05/01 – Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena ^

05/04 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage ^

05/06 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount ^

05/08 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena ^

05/09 – Raleigh, NC @ The Red Hat Amphitheater ^

05/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy ^

05/12 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome To Rockville

05/14 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium ^

05/15 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

05/17 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple

05/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at The Mann ^

05/19 – Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena ^

06/14 – Hradec, CZ @ Rock For People

06/15 – Nickelsdorf, AT @ Nova Rock

06/16 – Derby, UK @ Download Festival

06/19 – Dublin, IE @ Fairview Park

06/21 – Neuhausen ob Eck, DE @ Southside Festival

06/22 – Lyon, FR @ Slamdunk

06/23 – Schneesel, DE @ Hurricane Festival

06/26 – Viviero, ES @ Resurection

06/28 – Ysselsteyn, NL @ Jera on Air

06/29 – GeiselWind, DE @ Mission Ready

06/30 – Marmande, FR @ Garorock

07/04 – Nantes, FR @ La Nuit de ’Erdre

07/05 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/06 – Belfort, FR @ Les Eurockéennes

07/07 – Hunxe, DE @ Ruhrpott Rodeo

07/09 – Milan, IT @ I-Days

07/11 – Argeles sur mar, FR @ Les Deferlantes

07/12 – Madrid, ES @ Madcool

07/13 – Lisbon, PT @ Nos Alive

08/01 – Rimouski, QC @ Parc Beausejour

08/07 – Saguenay, QC @ La Baie’s Harbor Village Agora

08/08 – Québec, QC @ Quebec City Old Port Agora

08/09 – Victoriaville, QC @ Rock La Cauze

09/04 – San Francisco, CA @ Masonic Auditorium ^

09/06 – Portland, OR @ Alaska Airlines’ Theater Of The Clouds ^

09/07 – Seattle, WA @ Wamu Theater ^

09/08 – Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House and Event Center ^

09/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Lot at The Complex ^

09/11 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

09/12 – Des Moines, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall ^

09/14 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple ^

09/15 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center ^

09/17 – Coraopolis, PA @ UPMC Events Center ^

09/23 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach ^

09/24 – Orlando, FL @ Orlando Amphitheater ^

09/28 – Austin, TX @ H-E-B Center at Cedar Park ^

09/29 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall ^

09/30 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^

10/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre ^

10/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater ^

10/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino ^

11/23 – Nanterre, FR @ Paris La Défense Arena

01/30 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena (Final Show)

^ = w/ The Interrupters

Sum 41
Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2024 iHeartMedia, Inc.