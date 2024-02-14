Sum 41 Put Call Out For Fans To Be Featured In New Music Video

Sum 41's days as an active band are coming to an end, but before that happens the pop punk veterans plan to release a final album — and they want fans to be featured in a new music video.

On Wednesday (February 14), the band put out a call to fans on social media saying they're looking for people in the Las Vegas area who are interested in being in a music video. It's going down on Friday night (February 16) and fans have to be 18+ to be a part of it. If you're interested, you can email sum41lasvegas@gmail.com for more info.

Sum 41's final album Heaven x Hell is slated for a March 15 release. Check out the post below.