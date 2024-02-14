Texas Small Town Named One Of The Most Charming Places In America

What's often overlooked can actually have the most to offer. In this case, that includes beauty and peace.

This month, Reader’s Digest updated its list of small-town gems in every U.S. state which perfectly capture the heart of America:

“Sure, cities like New York and Chicago are big tourist attractions, but there’s nothing like the charm of a small town when you want to book a relaxing weekend getaway, find the best pumpkin patch or make a pit stop on a road trip while checking out one (or more!) of the best RV parks in every state. You’ll definitely want to add a few of these gems to your bucket list!”

Fredericksburg is Texas’s most scenic small town with a lot of character:

“If you love wine, don’t miss this small town right in the middle of Texas Wine Country. Nearby are dozens of vineyards and the beautiful Texas Hill Country, including the Enchanted Rock State Natural Area, which is an International Dark Sky Park ideal for nighttime star viewing. In town, you’ll find more than 150 shops, boutiques, art galleries, restaurants and wine tasting rooms, along with three museums.

Don’t miss: Grape Creek Vineyards, a 25-acre Tuscan-style vineyard with patios, tasting rooms and 360-degree ambiance.

Where to stay: The Fredericksburg Inn and Suites is a charming, family-friendly property with an outdoor pool.”