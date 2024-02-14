WATCH: Chris Jones Reveals Future With Chiefs During Parade
By Jason Hall
February 14, 2024
Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones said he plans to return to the team amid his upcoming free agency during the team's Super Bowl parade on Wednesday (February 14).
“For those that want Chris Jones gone, I ain't going nowhere, baby! I will be here this year, next year and the year after," Jones said before leading a "3-peat" chant.
Jones, 29, was set to become a free agent this offseason after reaching an agreement on a restructured deal following a holdout that lasted through the Chiefs' season opener of the 2023 NFL season. Jones' agent, Michael Katz, joked that his client revealed too much ahead of potential negotiations in a post shared on his X account minutes after Jones' speech.
✋ @StoneColdJones isn’t going anywhere— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 14, 2024
(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/cQHp8Qe004
"Cut them off bartenders!!!! Too much," Katz wrote.
😂 😂 😂 cut them off bartenders !!!! Too much 🍺— Michael J. Katz (@NFLAGENTKATZ) February 14, 2024
Jones was selected as a first-team All-Pro for the second consecutive season in 2023 and a Pro Bowler for the fifth consecutive year, having previously been selected as a second-team All-Pro in 2018, 2020 and 2021.
Jones made 16 starts during the 2023 NFL regular season after his holdout in Week 1 and recorded 30 tackles, 10.5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, 29 QB hits and four pass deflections. The former Mississippi State standout was selected as the AFC Defensive Player of the Year by the 101 committee after recording a career-best 44 tackles, 15.5 sacks and 29 QB hits, as well as 17 tackles for loss, four passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 2022.