WATCH: Chris Jones Reveals Future With Chiefs During Parade

Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones said he plans to return to the team amid his upcoming free agency during the team's Super Bowl parade on Wednesday (February 14).

“For those that want Chris Jones gone, I ain't going nowhere, baby! I will be here this year, next year and the year after," Jones said before leading a "3-peat" chant.

Jones, 29, was set to become a free agent this offseason after reaching an agreement on a restructured deal following a holdout that lasted through the Chiefs' season opener of the 2023 NFL season. Jones' agent, Michael Katz, joked that his client revealed too much ahead of potential negotiations in a post shared on his X account minutes after Jones' speech.