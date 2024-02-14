Weezer Hints At Something Big With Cryptic Message

Weezer's 1994 debut The Blue Album turns 30 this year, and the band's teasing its big anniversary plans. On Wednesday (February 14), while other artists shared Valentine's Day posts on social media Rivers Cuomo and company shared a cryptic message telling fans "the voyage takes flight on March 11, 2024" while directing them to this website: bluevoyage2024.com, which displays the same message on a blue backdrop and gives visitors the chance to sign up for Weezer's email list.

Fans are predicting it's the third installment of the band's famed "Weezer Cruise," which took sail in 2012 and 2014, but the word "flight" is throwing people off.

"The evolution of the Weezer cruise the Weezer airlines," one fan wrote in the Instagram comments.

Others are hoping it's a more conventional anniversary tour after Cuomo hinted at anniversary plans in an interview late last year.

“We are going to give it its due respect and come out with a really amazing deluxe package with a bunch of additional material, and of course, we’ve gotta do some kind of epic tour,” the frontman said after admitting they didn't give it a proper celebration for its 20th anniversary.

The band's on a UK tour with the Smashing Pumpkins until June, but Cuomo pointed out that “there’s this very suspicious blank space in our calendar for months after that, so I’d keep your eye on that.”

See Weezer's cryptic Instagram post below.