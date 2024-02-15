International Delta Flight Turned Around For Gross Reason: Report

A Delta international flight reportedly turned around after maggots fell from an overhead cabin onto economy passengers about an hour after takeoff.

Delta Flight DL133, which was traveling from Amsterdam to Detroit, was rerouted back to Schiphol Airport "after a suitcase containing rotten fish in the overhead bin broke open and maggots began to fall on the unsuspecting passengers," the Daily Mail reported. Passengers exited the plane after it landed at the original airport and the suitcase that caused the disruption was put in a bag to be burned while the cabin was cleaned.

A passenger named Kelce told the Daily Mail that the owner of the suitcase was identified and detained on the plane following complaints from other passengers, though it was unclear whether the individual was fined or faced further action. Kelce said the passengers were given 8,000 air miles, hotel room compensation and a $30 meal ticket if the incident caused an overnight delay that hindered continued traveling.

Passengers on the flight responded to a Reddit thread detailing the strange incident.

"My family and I were in the row directly in front of the maggots," one Reddit user wrote. "The lady right behind us told the flight attendants the maggots were falling on her head. Ugh. I turned around and they were wiggling around on the seat."