International Delta Flight Turned Around For Gross Reason: Report

By Jason Hall

February 15, 2024

Travelers At HartsfieldJackson Atlanta International Airport As Congress Averts FAA Lapse With Stopgap Passage
Photo: Getty Images

A Delta international flight reportedly turned around after maggots fell from an overhead cabin onto economy passengers about an hour after takeoff.

Delta Flight DL133, which was traveling from Amsterdam to Detroit, was rerouted back to Schiphol Airport "after a suitcase containing rotten fish in the overhead bin broke open and maggots began to fall on the unsuspecting passengers," the Daily Mail reported. Passengers exited the plane after it landed at the original airport and the suitcase that caused the disruption was put in a bag to be burned while the cabin was cleaned.

A passenger named Kelce told the Daily Mail that the owner of the suitcase was identified and detained on the plane following complaints from other passengers, though it was unclear whether the individual was fined or faced further action. Kelce said the passengers were given 8,000 air miles, hotel room compensation and a $30 meal ticket if the incident caused an overnight delay that hindered continued traveling.

Passengers on the flight responded to a Reddit thread detailing the strange incident.

"My family and I were in the row directly in front of the maggots," one Reddit user wrote. "The lady right behind us told the flight attendants the maggots were falling on her head. Ugh. I turned around and they were wiggling around on the seat."

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2024 iHeartMedia, Inc.