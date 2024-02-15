LSU Player Charged With Attempted Murder
By Jason Hall
February 15, 2024
LSU running back Trey Holly was arrested in connection to a shooting incident that took place earlier this month, Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates confirmed to ESPN's Pete Thamel.
Holly, 19, surrendered and was booked at the Union Parish Detention Center on one count of attempted second-degree murder, one count of aggravated criminal damage to property and one count of illegal use of a weapon on a public roadway Thursday (February 15), Gates confirmed. LSU issued a statement confirming that it was "aware that a student-athlete has been arrested in relation to a shooting in Union Parish" and that Holly, not mentioned specifically by name, was "suspended indefinitely from all team activities," Thamel wrote on his X account Thursday afternoon.
Holly is being held on a $512,000 bond in relation to the February 9 incident, which resulted in two people being shot. The incident reportedly took place at the Union Villa Apartments in Holly's hometown of Farmerville at around 10:30 p.m. on February 9.
A female victim was shot three times and reported to be in critical condition. A male victim was shot in the lower leg.
Gates described both victims as innocent bystanders and said they were expected to survive the injuries sustained, WAFB reports.
Holly recorded 110 yards and one touchdown on 11 carries as a freshman in 2023. The Farmerville native holds the Louisiana high school state record for career rushing yards (10,523), scored 160 total touchdowns at Union Parish High School and ranked as the No. 15 running back, No. 12 player from the state of Louisiana and No. 235 overall prospect for the 2023 national recruiting cycle, according to the 247Sports Composite.