Sometimes, it's nice to wake up without an alarm clock on a slow day and whip up some delicious breakfast in the kitchen to sit down and enjoy with friends, family, or a partner. Other times, it's easier just to save the mess for another day and head to a local coffee shop, deli, bakery, or restaurant for a yummy sandwich piled high with the works. If you dream in eggs, bacon, sausage, and cheese perfectly smashed together between a bagel or an English muffin (perhaps a croissant if were getting really crazy), then this information will suit you well!

Many restaurants scattered throughout Nebraska are known for serving standout breakfast sandwiches, but only one can be the very best around.

According to a list compiled by 24/7 Tempo, the best breakfast sandwich in Nebraska is the Chili Crisp Egg Biscuit served at Kitchen Table located in Omaha. 24/7 Tempo praised this sandwich for its refined taste and quality ingredients.

Here's what 24/7 Tempo had to say about the restaurant that serves the best breakfast sandwich in the entire state:

"Take a buttermilk biscuit, slather on Green Goddess dressing (made with yogurt), add gossamer-textured scrambled eggs spiked with soy sauce, and kick it up a notch with the trendy Chinese crunchy hot sauce called chili crisp, and you’ve got — well, a breakfast sandwich not quite like any other, but a darned good one."

For a continued list of restaurants that serve the best breakfast sandwiches across the country visit 247tempo.com.