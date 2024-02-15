Pistons' Isaiah Stewart Arrested Following Pregame Incident With Opponent

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart was arrested following an incident with Phoenix Suns center Drew Eubanks that took place at Footprint Center in Phoenix prior to the game Wednesday (February 14) night, the Associated Press reports.

Stewart, 22, was arrested for assault after reportedly punching Eubanks, issued a citation and released from custody. The former University of Washington standout was already inactive for the game due to a sprained left ankle prior to the incident.

Eubanks said the altercation took place as he was entering the arena. An argument reportedly resulted in the two centers going chest-to-chest before Stewart threw a punch at Eubanks.

Footprint Center security intervened and Eubanks sustained a minor injury, though was cleared to play in Wednesday's game. The center recorded six points and eight rebounds in 18 minutes of play during the Suns' 116-100 home win Wednesday night.

“The attack on Drew Eubanks was unprovoked, and acts of violence such as this are unacceptable,” the Suns said in a statement obtained by the AP. “We unequivocally support Drew, and will continue to work with local law enforcement and the NBA.”

Suns star Kevin Durant also addressed the incident during his postgame press conference.

“Keep the game first. There’s a lot of noise,” Durant said via the AP. “It’s unfortunate what happened before the game, it’s supposed to be a brotherhood. But I also understand, dudes get into stuff. We try to avoid that in this league, hopefully we can move on from it. We all support Drew.”

Stewart was previously involved in a bloody incident with Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James in which both were ejected from a game during the 2021-22 NBA season.