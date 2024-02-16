Dave Grohl Teams Up With Rock Legends For Classic Punk Cover

Late last year, Dave Grohl was seen in the studio with Anthrax. Now we know why. On Thursday (February 15), Record Store Day unveiled its list of 2024 offerings and the Foo Fighters frontman teamed up with the band's Scott Ian and Charlie Benante to cover Bad Brains' "The Regulator."

The trio call themselves G.B.I. (Grohl, Benante, Ian), and its proceeds will benefit Bad Brains singer H.R., who was diagnosed with SUNCT Syndrome and has been unable to perform due to suffering from severe headaches. Ian told the story of how the collab came to be in an Instagram post.

“GBI! Release date 4/20/24! It’s a Record Store Day exclusive – only 3000 pressed!" he wrote. "Here’s the story: Anthrax were recording our new album at 606 and the Foo’s were there rehearsing at the same time. Dave had popped into the studio to hang and listen to what we were doing and we’d gone over to hear the Foo’s rehearse. I texted Dave the next morning and said: ‘Hey! Good to see ya the other day. Are you rehearsing today? I’ll be there doing guitars. Wanna record a Minor Threat song? Bad Brains?’ He replied immediately with the Spotify link for ‘The Regulator.’ I said I’d be there at 12:30pm and he said, ‘See you at 1.’ It was that simple."



"We recorded at 606. Charlie and I asked Dave if he’d play drums and sing as well, he was in. Charlie plays bass and I’m on guitar. Charlie did the badass art for the cover. GBI!" her continued. "The spark to do this was to raise money for HR’s healthcare. All the proceeds will be donated to him for that. And what better day to do it than Record Store Day? It helps Indie stores as well, win/win. We ripped ‘Regulator’ live in 2 takes, the way it should be! It was so much fun to get to play with Dave on drums and to hear his voice with my guitar! We’re all such huge Bad Brains fans and have asked WWBBD? (What would Bad Brains do?) many times. Hope you get a copy!”

