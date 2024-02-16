“I wanted my message to impact gang culture,” he told The Breakfast Club in 2018. “I wanted what I had to say to impact individuals like myself, young people that was in these areas controlled by gangbanging. I didn’t want to preach to the choir, but I wanted to say I’m one of you. Wherever I go, wherever I end up you gon’ know that you can end up there too…I wasn’t trying to be on no super tough guy s**t.”



Victory Lap became Nipsey's first Top 10 album after it debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200. It also hit No. 3 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, and sold 53,000 units during its first week. On the 5th anniversary of the album's release, the RIAA announced that the album went Double Platinum. His debut album also earned him his first Grammy nomination after Victory Lap was nominated for Best Rap Album.



Unfortunately, it was also Nipsey's final album. A year after the project dropped, the Crenshaw native was shot and killed in front of his clothing store The Marathon. Relive the album and watch of Nipsey's music videos in support of the project below.



Rest in peace, Nip!

