Georgia Spot Named The State's 'Most Stunning Natural Attraction'

America has plenty of amazing manmade monuments and tourist attractions that draw in thousands, if not millions, of visitors every year. However, there are plenty of places worth visiting where you can experience and marvel at the quiet beauty and spectacular wonder created by the natural world.

According to a list compiled by 24/7 Tempo, the "most stunning natural attraction" in all of Georgia is the Tallulah Gorge, found in the northeastern corner of the state and described as "one of the most spectacular canyons in the eastern U.S." This beautiful spot offers incredible views of the surrounding nature while adventurous hikers cross a large suspension bridge above the gorge.

Here's what the site had to say about Georgia's most breathtaking natural attraction:

"The gorge is about 2 miles long and almost 1,000 feet deep. A suspension bridge about 80 feet above the gorge offers stunning views of the area's waterfalls and landscapes. Though very popular, the Tallulah Gorge's trail in strenuous. A free permit is required to hike it."

This is how the site determined its list:

"24/7 Tempo compiled a list of standout natural sights in each state after reviewing numerous travel guides and photography collections. Though subjective, these diverse landscapes deserve recognition for their beauty and uniqueness."

To see more of the most beautiful natural attractions around the country, check out the full list at 247tempo.com.