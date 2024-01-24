Georgia Town Crowned One Of The Most Beautiful Places In America

No matter where you go in America, you'll find somewhere or something that reinforces just how breathtaking this country truly is. While most of the sites that reinforce the nickname "America the Beautiful" are natural wonders like the Grand Canyon or ancient forests and mountains, many towns also make their mark and create a lasting impression on all who visit.

Condé Nast Traveler compiled a list of the 28 most beautiful towns across America, "from coastal cities to southern gems" that are "worth a visit." Fortunately for those in Georgia, you don't have to travel too far to stop by one of the destinations crowned among the stunning cities.

Jekyll Island, a small island with a population around 1,100, is one of the most gorgeous places to visit in the U.S., and definitely one that you'll remember for years to come thanks in part to its otherworldly shores filled with skeletal driftwood trees. The island's Driftwood Beach was even named one of the best beaches in the world to see the sunrise.

Here's what the site had to say:

"One of the Golden Isles along Georgia's Atlanta coast, Jekyll Island is a lovely seven-mile-long stretch of marshes and Spanish moss. The island has two main attractions: First is the prehistoric-looking Driftwood Beach, an appropriately named stretch of sand dotted with gnarled and weathered trees (visit at low tide for the best photo ops). Second is Jekyll Island Club Resort, a historic and exclusive property that once housed the likes of the Vanderbilts and the Rockefellers."

Read up on more of the most beautiful towns in America at Condé Nast Traveler. You can also check out our previous coverage of the most beautiful place in the state as well as the town named among the "prettiest" in the country to see more gorgeous spots in Georgia.