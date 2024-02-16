Jennifer Lopez Wants To Send You On The Ultimate Date Night In Las Vegas

Jennifer Lopez just released her new album, This Is me...Now, and is getting ready to take her new music to fans across the country on her recently-announced North American Tour. To celebrate Lopez's new release, one of her biggest fans will be joining her to see her live in concert on her tour, and experience the ultimate dream date night curated by JLo herself.

In a new contest from iHeartRadio, one lucky winner and a friend will fly roundtrip to Las Vegas where they will stay for two nights and enjoy Jennifer's "This Is Me...Now" Tour with two front-row tickets, and toast with JLo backstage with the star's Delola cocktail line. The pair will also get date night ready with a JLo Beauty set, and experience the ultimate date night of activities in Vegas, curated by Lopez.

To enter to win, head over to the free iHeartRadio app and listen.

This Is Me...Now is Jennifer's ninth full-length studio album, and part of a three-part project documenting her love life. JLo's tour supporting the album kicks off on June 26th in Orlando, Florida, and takes the star across the country, stopping in cities including Miami, Dallas, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Palm Springs, Denver, Pittsburgh, New York, Nashville, Atlanta and more, before wrapping up in Houston, Texas on August 31st.

Listen to This Is Me...Now on iHeartRadio.