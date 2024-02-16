Jennifer Lopez Gets Vulnerable About Her Love Life On 'This Is Me...Now'

After over a year of teasing, Jennifer Lopez has finally released her new album This Is Me...Now, which also includes the release of her Amazon original film This Is Me...Now: A Love Story. On Friday, February 16th, the actress/performer revealed 13 new tracks, including her previously released single "Can't Get Enough," all reflecting on her journey with love and reconnecting with her now-husband Ben Affleck.

Lopez first announced This Is Me...Now back in 2022 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her 2002 album This Is Me... Then. Back in 2002, Lopez was dating Ben Affleck before calling it quits not too long after they got engaged. 20 years later, after confirming they had reconnected in 2021, the two finally tied the knot during an impromptu ceremony in Las Vegas in July 2022.

“I feel like this is the best album that I’ve ever made,” Lopez said earlier this week per Billboard. “The most honest and true – it took a long time for me as a musical artist to get there. I’m really happy and proud of this in a way that I don’t think I ever have been before.”

Check out the This Is Me...Now tracklist below:

"This Is Me...Now" "To Be Yours" "Mad in Love" "Can't Get Enough" "not.going.anywhere." "Rebound" "Dear Ben, Pt. II" "Hummingbird" "Hearts and Flowers" "Broken Like Me" "This Time Around" "Midnight Trip to Vegas" "Greatest Love Story Never Told" "Rebound (feat. Anuel AA)" "Can't Get Enough (feat. Latto)" "Can't Get Enough [Bruno Martini Remix]"

JLo has also announced she'll be taking the new album on the road on the This Is Me...Now The Tour! Check out the North American dates here.