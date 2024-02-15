Jennifer Lopez Announces North American Tour Dates
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 15, 2024
Jennifer Lopez is taking her forthcoming album This Is Me...Now on the road! On Thursday morning (February 15th), the singer announced North American tour dates in over 30 cities. Her new studio album This Is Me...Now and its accompanying Amazon original film This Is Me...Now: A Love Story drop on Friday, February 16th.
JLo will launch the tour on June 26th at the Kia Center in Orlando before traveling across the U.S. and concluding on August 31st at the Toyota Center in Houston.
Tickets go on sale with a JLo fan club presale starting on February 20th at 9:00 A.M. local time. Citi and Verizon presales start at 10:00 A.M. local time on February 20th and last through February 22nd at 10:00 P.M. local time. The general on sale will start on February 23rd at 10:00 A.M. local time. For tickets and more information head to TicketMaster.com.
These are the full list of dates for JLo's This Is Me...Now The Tour:
- June 26 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
- June 28 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
- July 2 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
- July 3 — Edinburg, TX @ Bert Ogden Arena
- July 5 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
- July 6 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
- July 9 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
- July 11 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
- July 13 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
- July 16 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
- July 17 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
- July 19 — Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena
- July 20 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
- July 22 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
- July 24 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
- July 26 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
- July 27 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- July 30 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
- July 31 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
- Aug. 2 | Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
- Aug. 5 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
- Aug. 7 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
- Aug. 9 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
- Aug. 10 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
- Aug. 13 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
- Aug. 14 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
- Aug. 16 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
- Aug. 20 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- Aug. 22 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
- Aug. 24 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
- Aug. 25 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
- Aug. 27 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
- Aug. 30 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
- Aug. 31 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center