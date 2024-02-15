Jennifer Lopez Announces North American Tour Dates

Jennifer Lopez is taking her forthcoming album This Is Me...Now on the road! On Thursday morning (February 15th), the singer announced North American tour dates in over 30 cities. Her new studio album This Is Me...Now and its accompanying Amazon original film This Is Me...Now: A Love Story drop on Friday, February 16th.

JLo will launch the tour on June 26th at the Kia Center in Orlando before traveling across the U.S. and concluding on August 31st at the Toyota Center in Houston.

Tickets go on sale with a JLo fan club presale starting on February 20th at 9:00 A.M. local time. Citi and Verizon presales start at 10:00 A.M. local time on February 20th and last through February 22nd at 10:00 P.M. local time. The general on sale will start on February 23rd at 10:00 A.M. local time. For tickets and more information head to TicketMaster.com.