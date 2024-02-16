Missouri Eatery Crowned The 'Best Chinese Restaurant' In The Entire State

Missouri may be in the middle of the country, but that doesn't mean you can find flavors from around the world right here in the Show-Me State, from incredible Italian restaurants to must-try Mexican eateries. When it comes to Chinese cuisine, nearly everyone has their go-to spot where they can find their favorite order of soup dumplings or chow down on some dim sum.

Based on reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience, LoveFood compiled a list of the absolute best Chinese restaurant in each state, "from longstanding Chinatown mainstays serving roast duck and chop suey to popular dim sum spots."

According to the site, the best Chinese restaurant in all of Missouri is Wonton King. Located just outside of St. Louis, this popular eatery was the first Hong Kong style Chinese restaurant in the city, according to its website. Wonton King is located at 8116 Olive Boulevard in University City.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"St. Louis staple Wonton King, a Hong Kong-style Chinese restaurant, is known for its excellent dim sum, which is especially good for a weekend brunch. The pork buns are hot and steamy, the roast pork is crispy and lean, and the shrimp dumplings are simply amazing. The restaurant even gets the approval of locals who have lived in Hong Kong."

