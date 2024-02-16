North Carolina Eatery Crowned The 'Best Chinese Restaurant' In The State

North Carolina may be in the middle of the South, but that doesn't mean you can find flavors from around the world right here in the Tar Heel State, from incredible Italian restaurants to must-try Mexican eateries. When it comes to Chinese cuisine, nearly everyone has their go-to spot where they can find their favorite order of soup dumplings or chow down on some dim sum.

Based on reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience, LoveFood compiled a list of the absolute best Chinese restaurant in each state, "from longstanding Chinatown mainstays serving roast duck and chop suey to popular dim sum spots."

According to the site, the best Chinese restaurant in all of North Carolina is Ni Asian Kitchen in Raleigh, which serves up a variety of Asian cuisine, including incredibly delicious Chinese dishes. Ni Asian Kitchen is located at 8817 Six Forks Road.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"Raleigh has a growing reputation for great food and Ni Asian Kitchen, which serves Chinese, Malaysian, and Thai cuisine, is a local favorite. With a focus on healthy cooking, meals are prepared using fresh ingredients. Customers say they're never disappointed, with consistently delicious dishes from egg rolls and fried rice to bang bang shrimp and crab rangoon."

Check out the full list at lovefood.com to see more of the best Chinese restaurants around the country.