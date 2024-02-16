Prince Harry Breaks Silence On King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis

By Rebekah Gonzalez

February 16, 2024

Photo: Getty Images

Prince Harry is publicly talking about his father King Charles III's cancer diagnosis for the first time. During a recent interview with Good Morning America, Harry was asked about how he first found out about his father's recent diagnosis.

"I spoke to him. I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could," Prince Harry shared. "Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that."

The Duke of Sussex is keeping updates on King Charles' health to himself though. "That stays between me and him," he emphasized.

However, he does think that his father's diagnosis could have a "reunifying effect" on the royal family. "Absolutely. Yeah, I'm sure," Prince Harry said before referring to the families of competitors participating in the Invictus Games. "Throughout all these families, I see it on a day-to-day basis, the strength of the family unit coming together."

Harry was also asked about being so far away from his father during this tough time. "I have my own family, as we all do," he said. "My family and my life in California is as it is. I've got other trips planned that would take me through the U.K. or back to the U.K., so I'll stop in and see my family as much as I can."

On Monday, February 5th, Buckingham Palace released a statement revealing the King's cancer diagnosis. "His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," the statement read. "Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."

© 2024 iHeartMedia, Inc.