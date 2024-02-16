Representatives Reveal Grim Details About Beach Boys' Brian Wilson's Health

Representatives of Beach Boys founder Brian Wilson recently revealed tragic details regarding the beloved artist's health. According to court filings obtained by Rolling Stone, the 81-year-old icon is suffering from dementia. A petition for a conservatorship was filed on Wednesday (February 15) on grounds of Wilson being “unable to properly provide for his own personal needs for physical health, food, clothing, or shelter.”

Doctors described Wilson's behavior as "unintentionally disruptive," citing the inability to "maintain decorum appropriate to the situation" among frequent, spontaneous and "incoherent utterances." His wife, Melinda Ledbetter Wilson, took care of his needs until her passing in January 2024. As part of the petition, Wilson's publicist and manager, Jean Sievers, and business manager, LeeAnn Hard, will be named co-conservators. Both individuals have worked with the artist for a very long time and have his best interest at heart.

There are limits on the conservatorship, however, as Sievers and Hard will have control over Wilson's personal and medical affairs, but not his estate. Per the filings:

“Mr. Wilson will remain in his home, and it is Ms. Sievers’ and Ms. Hard’s intent to ensure that all of Mr. Wilson’s daily living needs are satisfied, and he has the best possible care while remaining in his home." Prior to the petition, Hard already held the positions of Wilson's power of attorney and trustee.

Rolling Stone revealed that the "I Get Around" artist is not able to attend any of the conservatorship court hearings as the process is "emotionally very stressful" and would be physically difficult for the beloved hitmaker.

Wilson has always been open about his struggle with mental health detailing a "slight nervous breakdown" that occurred in the 60's during an interview with Larry King in 2004. In the same interview, the artist revealed that he "heard voices in his head" amid a continuous struggle with depression.

Wilson's family confirmed the news of the conservatorship in a statement posted to the artist's website that reads:

"We are confirming that longtime Wilson family representatives LeeAnn Hard and Jean Sievers will serve as Brian’s co-conservators of the person. This decision was made to ensure that there will be no extreme changes to the household, and Brian and the children living at home will be taken care of and remain in the home where they are cared for by Gloria Ramos and the wonderful team at the house who have been in place for many years helping take care of the family. Brian will be able to enjoy all of his family and friends and continue to work on current projects as well as participate in any activities he chooses."

A court hearing pertaining to the conservatorship is scheduled for April 26th.