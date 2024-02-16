Tennessee Spot Named The State's 'Most Stunning Natural Attraction'

America has plenty of amazing manmade monuments and tourist attractions that draw in thousands, if not millions, of visitors every year. However, there are plenty of places worth visiting where you can experience and marvel at the quiet beauty and spectacular wonder created by the natural world.

According to a list compiled by 24/7 Tempo, the "most stunning natural attraction" in all of Tennessee is Fall Creek Falls, located in a state park of the same name, one of the most-visited state parks in Tennessee thanks to its beautiful gorges, waterfalls and forests stretching across the Cumberland Plateau. Here's what the site had to say about Tennessee's most breathtaking natural attraction:

"One of the tallest single-drop waterfalls east of the Mississippi River, Fall Creek Falls is 256 feet high. A short walk from the parking lot leads to an overlook of the falls, and a steep trail leads to the base of the falls."

This is how the site determined its list:

"24/7 Tempo compiled a list of standout natural sights in each state after reviewing numerous travel guides and photography collections. Though subjective, these diverse landscapes deserve recognition for their beauty and uniqueness."

To see more of the most beautiful natural attractions around the country, check out the full list at 247tempo.com.