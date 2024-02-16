Tiger Woods Withdraws From Genesis Invitational

Tiger Woods withdrew from the ongoing 2024 Genesis Invitational tournament during round two on Friday (February 16), ESPN confirmed during its live broadcast.

Woods, 48, who was serving as the tournament's host, was said to have withdrawn due to illness, the PGA Communications X account revealed in a post shared minutes later.

"Tiger Woods is a WD during the second round of The Genesis Invitational due to illness," the post stated.

The Genesis Invitational served as Woods' return to official tournament play for the first time since withdrawing from the Masters last April. The 15-time major champion had previously undergone surgery on his ankle after the tournament following a previous fusion on his back, though Golf Channel's Mark Fusbabek reiterated the PGA's claim that the withdrawal was due to illness.