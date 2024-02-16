"We did have a brief conversation and we're going to do another collaboration in the future," Usher explained. "But no love lost or anything like that. I think that it's a lot of pressure for the Super Bowl obviously for me to put together a show so I reached out to everybody. Justin wasn't the only person I actually spoke to about doing the Super Bowl. But the moment was maybe for later. He's going to play the Super Bowl."



In the same clip, Charlamagne followed up by asking if Chris Brown was ever a choice as a special guest. Following the performance, Brown actually showed support for Usher on social media. His positive post reminded fans about an alleged fallout between the two R&B singers following a physical altercation that was reported last year. Of course, Uncle Charla had to ask about the rumor about their alleged beef.



"It's all good man," Usher replied. "It's always going to be something that you're going to hear. Ain't no issues between me and that man. We good."



The interview is set to air on Monday, February 19.