Vampire Weekend Announce New Album, Surprise Fans With Energetic Trailer
By Logan DeLoye
February 16, 2024
Vampire Weekend just announced the highly-anticipated creation of their forthcoming album, Only God Was Above Us, slated for release this Spring!
According to a press release, bandmates Ezra Koenig, Chris Baio, and Chris Tomson have spent the last five years traveling across the globe recording and perfecting the project, set to be the band's first album release since 2019’s Father of the Bride. In fact, many of the singles featured in the record were written by Koenig between 2019 and 2020.
Only God Was Above Us will feature 10 tracks, each exuding that familiar, hopeful, and melodic sound that Vampire Weekend fans crave. The album in its entirety was crafted with the intention of sparking confrontation among one's self, igniting the feeling of acceptance amid self-discovery that lays the foundation for relief from troubles and mental turmoil. The track-list includes, "Ice Cream Piano," "Classical," "Capricorn," "Connect," "Prep-School Gangsters," "The Surfer," "Gen-X Cops," "Mary Boone," "Pravda," and last but not least, "Hope."
In anticipation of the release, the GRAMMY-nominated standouts shared an album trailer that features various scenes from the city as a catchy tune plays in the background. Both the trailer and album cover reveal hints about the theme of the record and the inspiration for its title. The artwork illustrates a man reading the May 1, 1988 edition of the New York Times with the tragic demise of Aloha Airlines Flight 243 printed on the cover. The headline is a quote from a crash survivor who described the horrific incident in five words: "Only God Was Above Us," as seen below.
In celebration of the forthcoming record, the "Campus" hitmakers are slated to perform at the Moody Amphitheater in Austin, Texas on April 8th during the total eclipse. Tickets for this exclusive event are on sale now and can be purchased through the artists' website. As part of the impending release, interested individuals can pre-order CDs, black vinyls, and limited edition clear vinyls now!
Fans can look forward to the release of Vampire Weekend's Only God Was Above Us on April 5th!