Vampire Weekend Announce New Album, Surprise Fans With Energetic Trailer

Vampire Weekend just announced the highly-anticipated creation of their forthcoming album, Only God Was Above Us, slated for release this Spring!

According to a press release, bandmates Ezra Koenig, Chris Baio, and Chris Tomson have spent the last five years traveling across the globe recording and perfecting the project, set to be the band's first album release since 2019’s Father of the Bride. In fact, many of the singles featured in the record were written by Koenig between 2019 and 2020.

Only God Was Above Us will feature 10 tracks, each exuding that familiar, hopeful, and melodic sound that Vampire Weekend fans crave. The album in its entirety was crafted with the intention of sparking confrontation among one's self, igniting the feeling of acceptance amid self-discovery that lays the foundation for relief from troubles and mental turmoil. The track-list includes, "Ice Cream Piano," "Classical," "Capricorn," "Connect," "Prep-School Gangsters," "The Surfer," "Gen-X Cops," "Mary Boone," "Pravda," and last but not least, "Hope."