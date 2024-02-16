Wisconsin Spot Named The State's 'Most Stunning Natural Attraction'

America has plenty of amazing manmade monuments and tourist attractions that draw in thousands, if not millions, of visitors every year. However, there are plenty of places worth visiting where you can experience and marvel at the quiet beauty and spectacular wonder created by the natural world.

According to a list compiled by 24/7 Tempo, the "most stunning natural attraction" in all of Wisconsin is the Apostle Islands, a group of gorgeous islands located on Lake Superior. Here's what the site had to say about Wisconsin's most breathtaking natural attraction:

"A group of about 20 islands in Lake Superior, the Apostle Islands are covered in pits and caverns, old-growth forests, and waterfalls. They are accessible by boat during the warmer months, but if the lake freezes deep enough to provide safe passage in the winter, visitors can walk to some of the islands, which are covered in beautiful ice formations."

This is how the site determined its list:

"24/7 Tempo compiled a list of standout natural sights in each state after reviewing numerous travel guides and photography collections. Though subjective, these diverse landscapes deserve recognition for their beauty and uniqueness."

To see more of the most beautiful natural attractions around the country, check out the full list at 247tempo.com.