Basketball Hall Of Fame Coach Lefty Driesell Dead At 92

Driesell began his collegiate head coaching career at Davidson in 1960 before spending 17 seasons at the University of Maryland from 1969 to 1986, nine seasons at James Madison from 1988 to 1997 and six at Georgia State from 1997 to 2003.

"Lefty Driesell was a transcendent figure in college basketball and the man who put Maryland basketball on the map," said Damon Evans, the Barry P. Gossett Director of Athletics at Maryland. "A Hall of Famer, Lefty was an innovator, a man who was ahead of his time from his coaching on the court to his marketing off the court. From starting Midnight Madness to nationally-televised games with sold out Cole Field House crowds, Lefty did it all. He led Maryland to the NIT Championship, eight NCAA Tournaments, multiple ACC Championships and a consistent Top-10 ranking during his tenure, producing tons of NBA players. We are saddened to hear of his passing and send our condolences to his entire family and community of friends. His memory will be forever etched in Maryland basketball history."

Driesell is the only coach in NCAA Division I history to win at least 100 games at four different colleges and was the fourth-winningest coach in NCAA Division I history behind only fellow Basketball Hall of Famers Dean Smith, Adolph Rupp and Bob Knight at the time of his retirement.